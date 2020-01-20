      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 20, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 20, 2020 @ 6:04am

This Monday, January 20, is Martin Luther King Day and your WSGW Morning Team Show is LIVE with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

It’s Martin Luther King Day

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Here is the CBS News Feature for Martin Luther King Day (runs 5:35)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and YOU:     A message from the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Luther King III, found in USA Today (runs 4:29)…..

Here is a Link to the USA Today message from the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Luther King III

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Art and YOU:     Kansas City and San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV should give hope to Lions fans (runs 3:08)…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Now, through February 2, you can play!!!

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

A Quick Story that Shows Smoking was Good Thing for this Marriage

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Left Banke “Walk Away Renee“.   Lead singer Steve Martin Caro died on January 14 at age 71 from heart disease.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Sports News