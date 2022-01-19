      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 19, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 19, 2022 @ 4:53am
democrats x republicans

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

A new WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Political Preference

 

 

 

Click this Link for List of Michigan Department of Transportation Snow Plow Names

 

MDOT - Michigan Department of Transportation

 

 

 

 

It’s National Popcorn Day

Popcorn

 

 

‘World’s largest potato’ to get DNA testing in Edinburgh lab

 

‘World’s largest potato’ to get DNA testing in Edinburgh lab

 

 

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2022/01/18/Heritage-Auctions-Spider-Man-page-Secret-Wars-record/4761642536075/

 

Spider-Man art from 1984 Marvel Comics series breaks record at $3.36M

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     America “A Horse With No Name“.   Founding member of the group, Dewey Bunnell, is 70 today.

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

