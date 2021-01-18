WSGW Morning Team Show: January 18, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
This is the Day to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and his birth date of January 15
****************************************************************
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is your first chance in 2021 to get free admission at national park sites that charge an entry fee.
Park fees are waived only for admission. You’ll still have to pay fees for camping, transportation, activities and tours.
Other fee-free days at national parks in 2021 include:
April 17: First day of National Park Week
August 4: One-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
August 25: National Park Service birthday
September 25: National Public Lands Day
November 11: Veterans Day
Nation Parks offering Free Admission in Michigan:
Isle Royale National Park
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
The National Park Service also Offers Free or Discounted Passes for:
Seniors; Members of the Military, Veterans and Gold Star Families; Families of fourth- and fifth-grade students; and People who are disabled.
****************************************************************
The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking the public to help name the snowplows used statewide.
Some names already in place include: Plowasaurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot, Snowboni
Schools and community organizations are encouraged to submit names.
Click this Link to Submit Names
Click this Link to use the Interactive Snowplow tracker to see names and what plows are doing (use the Maintenance Truck overlay)
****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Sam Cooke “A Change is Gonna Come“. This 1964 song, inspired by personal events in Cooke’s life, including Dr. King’s August 1963 “I Have a Dream Speech”. Cooke said toward the end of 1963, the composition of the song came to him in a dream.