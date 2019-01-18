WSGW Morning Team Show: January 18, 2019 (Friday)

TGIF on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

A large snow storm system is moving through the country now through the weekend. We are on the northern side of this storm, and as of 6am on Friday morning, here are the only reports from The National Weather Service…..

Winter Weather Advisory from 7pm this evening to 4pm Saturday: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren

– Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches along the I-96 corridor and 3 to 5 inches along the I-94 corridor

Winter Storm Watch from this evening through Saturday evening: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph

– Heavy snow possible along with gusty winds and significant blowing and drifting snow. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

We are going to get the Artic Blast

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked hockey, as Charlie verified there is skating on his back yard ice rink, and on ice at TheDow Event Center Saturday night, it’s Saginaw Spirit “Are Lewis Night” (runs 5:08)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat warmed things up by talking about the upcoming Detroit Tigers “TigerFest” (runs 4:39)…..

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art are amused, but not surprised, by a successful volunteer effort when police needed help with field sobriety tests (runs 2:34)…..

This 101-year-old woman hunter gets two deer with one shot!

She should do a great job singing the Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl 53 (to be broadcast on WSGW 790am)

NEW YORK (AP) – Gladys Knight says she’s proud to represent her hometown of Atlanta when it hosts the Super Bowl by singing the national anthem. Knight says the NFL recently announced a new social justice program called Inspire Change, and she’s proud to be a part of it. Maroon 5, Big Boi of Outkast and Travis Scott will perform the halftime show. The Super Bowl is February 3.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Marvin Gaye “I Heard it Through the Grapevine“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Marvin Gaye was Number One for 7 weeks, 50 years ago in 1969.

