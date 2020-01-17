WSGW Morning Team Show: January 17, 2020 (Friday)
The WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
The National Weather Service has the Entire State of Michigan Under an Advisory or Warning
Great Lakes Bay Region, The Thumb, south towards Detroit: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON SATURDAY… Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches by Saturday afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Snow will begin Friday night and become heaviest during the 4AM to 10AM time frame on Saturday. Temperates will then rise to near freezing or perhaps a degree or two above. This will coincide with a changeover to sleet before warmer air transitions precipitation to rain or drizzle by late afternoon.
Detroit Metro area, including Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw,
Wayne Counties: WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
SATURDAY… Heavy snow expected. Peak snowfall rates up to an inch per hour likely early Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches by Saturday afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Other southern sections of the state will experience some of the same conditions, with perhaps more mixed precipitation and a little less snow.
Other mid-sections of the state and to the north, generally just snow with amounts ranging between 4 and 8 inches, plus gusty winds 30-40mph.
Across the Upper Peninsula, as much as 15″ of snow in places.
FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES: Saginaw River at Saginaw
- The latest reading as the river at 17.8 feet and nearly steady
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet
- River should fall below flood stage Saturday early afternoon
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie has a “sitcom” shopping experience (runs 6:28)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The baseball sign stealing scandal has yet another twist, plus our “honest” Detroit Tigers have announced spring training dates and some promising pitching prospects will be in camp (runs 7:30)…..
You Can Play Starting Monday, January 20!
WSGW $50,000 Big Game Contest
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Super Bowl LIV, Cheetos, and MC Hammer, what’s the storyline?!?! (runs 2:32)…..
******************************************************************
Too Much Snow Cancels Snowball Fight
Wake Up Song of the Day: Marty Robbins “El Paso“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, Marty was Number One for Two Weeks.