WSGW Morning Team Show: January 16, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 16, 2020 @ 7:04am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Day Two of the “Liar, Liar” saga between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic Debate, plus a baseball sign stealing scandal from the past (runs 8:32)…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30 news, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, and this morning with Kristin Knoll from Covenant and “Free Mary Bed” (runs 12:04)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     The Grammy Awards are coming up and two musical acts will be on stage together and you know they have to do this song (runs 3:34)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 5:01)…..

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Man Locked Inside a 24-Hour Gym and Has Some Fun…..

Utah man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness gym after closing

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Barbara Lynn “You’ll Lose a Good Thing”.   Barbara is 78.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

