WSGW Morning Team Show: January 15, 2021 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (working at home today) and YOU…..
****************************************************************
New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU…..
****************************************************************
Update on the “Pigeon Story” in the News from Yesterday… the Pigeon May Live!
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – A pigeon considered a disease risk in Australia has gotten a break. Instead of being killed, the bird may be allowed to live.
The saga started late last month when someone found a pigeon in a Melbourne backyard. The bird’s band suggested it was a racing pigeon that had left the U.S. from Oregon (8,000 miles away) two months earlier. Because of that, Australian health officials thought the bird could be a disease carrier, and planned to kill it. But after checking with U.S. officials, it turned out the leg band was a fake. Since the bird isn’t from the U.S., it appears it won’t have to be put down.
The bird has been named Joe, after president-elect Joe Biden.
****************************************************************
Here is Your Chance to win $10,000!!!
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: George Harrison “My Sweet Lord“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, George was Number One for Four Weeks (the last week of 1970 and first three weeks of 1971).