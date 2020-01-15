WSGW Morning Team Show: January 15, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Drivers and Phones
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Democratic Debate last night (runs 8:38)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The Grammy Hall of Fame announces its latest recordings to be preserved for history (runs 8:50)…..
Who will sing the next James Bond movie theme song??? Here is your answer…..
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Billie Eilish has been chosen to sing the theme song for the next James Bond movie. Eilish and her brother Finneas wrote the title song for the upcoming film “No Time To Die.” Eilish is 18 and is the youngest ever writer and performer of a Bond theme.
Eilish says, “It feels crazy to be part of this in every way.” Finneas says they feel “so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise.”
“No Time To Die” hits U.S. theaters April 10.
The “King of the Wire” has announced a new high wire challenge he will be the first to attempt. And it will be broadcast live on TV…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Tool “Sober“. Guitarist Adam Jones is 55.