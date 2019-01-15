WSGW Morning Team Show: January 15, 2019 (Tuesday)

A slippery WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Caution for freezing drizzle/light rain/mist in places!

Very slick on roads causing some school closings and delays, plus accidents!

At least we don’t have a traffic situation like this! From Flagstaff, Arizona, on highway I-40, it was a river of chocolate!

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat referenced the story from Lynn Henning of the Detroit News as the Tigers will be introducing the new TV guy today (runs 6:26)…..

… and in a follow up to the reference above, we play this classic moment from the new Tigers TV guy (runs 1:52)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had some musical fun related to the WSGW Morning Team Show Wake Up Song (see below), plus unveiling the announcement from a legendary band ready to release a new album and start a tour in Grand Rapids (runs 6:34)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art found some interesting notes from the Detroit Auto Show, including old vehicles that are new again (runs 5:29)…..

Could you choose a more visible vehicle to steal?

RATON, N.M. (AP) _ Police in New Mexico say a woman who stole a postal truck has been delivered into custody. Authorities say that after they got word that the truck went missing from the Maxwell area, they found it traveling along I-25 and began a pursuit. They set up stop sticks to end the chase. The suspect, 34-year-old Chanel Eskleson, was taken into custody at the Colfax County Detention Center on suspicion of theft, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal property damage and driving on a suspended license.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Carpenters with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra “We’ve Only Just Begun“. This is from a new album of music from the Carpenters as Richard offered new arrangements and conducted the orchestra producing new, more full sounds with Karen’s voice more prominent, along with enhancements of an orchestra.

