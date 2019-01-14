WSGW Morning Team Show: January 14, 2019 (Monday)

Here it is, the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat checked out some of the sports from the weekend, including:

NFL Playoffs, and the Chiefs player who was helped when his car was stuck in the snow, and the amazing story of the person that came to the rescue (runs 5:28)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have a check on Tigers Baseball, in this case, the still unkown TV broadcasting crew, although it appears the analysts have been determined (runs 6:42)…..

*******************************************************************

The Second Week of our Five Week Contest Starts Today……

*******************************************************************

A Chicago brewery had fun over the weekend with its “Cody Parkey Field Goal Challenge” as people were challenged to make a 43-yard field goal, the same distance Parkey missed in the final seconds when the Bears lost to the Eagles in the playoffs

*******************************************************************

Want a Costco 27lb bucket of Macaroni & Cheese? Sorry, sold out!

This is a screenshot of the Costco webpage and the “out of stock” Chef’s Banquet Macaroni & Cheese Storage Bucket.

(Photo: Costco)

*******************************************************************

Is there a brand new state in the future of these United States… “MegaKota”

*******************************************************************

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – Shirley Boone has died. She was the wife of singer Pat Boone, mother of singer Debby Boone, and daughter of country singer Red Foley. Boone died at the age of 84 on Friday, surrounded by her four daughters, according to Pat Boone’s manager. Shirley and Pat Boone had been married for 65 years and had been high school sweethearts. She helped establish Mercy Corps, an international charity, as well as hosted TV shows and recorded music. Pat Boone says in a statement his wife no longer resides in Beverly Hills, but has “been warmly welcomed into a beautiful new mansion in Heaven.”

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Honeycombs “Have I the Right“. As we continue to note musical deaths early in the new year that happened during the holidays, this morning we honor Honey Lantree, who passed away at age 75 on December 23. Honey was one of the first female rock ‘n roll drummers. We had just celebrated her 75th birthday last August 28.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page