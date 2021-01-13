WSGW Morning Team Show: January 13, 2021 (Wednesday)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida where he will attend a campaign rally for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running for governor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: President Trump – Should He Stay or Should He Go
*****************************************************************
The OnLine Site BonusFinder is seeking a “Professional Binge Watcher”: Get Paid to Watch Netflix and Eat Pizza
*****************************************************************
It Starts TODAY! Your Chance to win $10,000!!!
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The McGuire Sisters “Sugartime“. In honor of Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the trio of sisters, who died December 29 at age 89.