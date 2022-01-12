WSGW Morning Team Show: January 12, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New Guinness World Record for Riding Tallest Unicycle (video)
Rolling Stones Fans can Stamp Their Love for the Legendary Group…..
LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Royal Mail will issue postage stamps that come with their own tongue.
The Rolling Stones series features the Stones’ tongue-and-lips logo with images from two posters, two publicity photos and eight concerts, including a standalone stamp featuring late drummer Charlie Watts. The stamps come out only in the U.K. on January 20.
The Stones are the fourth music group to be featured on British stamps. The others were The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, and Queen in 2020.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Conscripts in Norway have been ordered to return their underwear, bras and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use them.
The Norwegian military said Monday that it is struggling with dwindling supplies, in part due to the pandemic.
The Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization said because of “a challenging stockpile situation, this move is necessary as it provides the Armed Forces with greater garment volumes available for new soldiers starting their initial service.”
Its press spokesman Hans Meisingset said that with “proper checks and cleaning, the reuse of garments is considered an adequate and sound practice.”
Until recently, the roughly 8,000 young men and women who every year do their military service returned their outer clothing but were allowed to leave barracks with the underwear and socks they were issued.
Military service is mandatory for both men and women in Norway and lasts between 12 and 19 months.
Meisingset said the pandemic was not the only reason why the stock of garments is low for some items. It also depends on finance, contracts and other issues.
NATO-member Norway’s national defense magazine, Forsvarets Forum, reported that it was not the first time that the Armed Forces had struggled with such shortcomings, with a union spokesman saying it “has been a recurring problem” for years. In June 2020, a third of the soldiers’ clothing and equipment was missing.
“A year ago, we looked at exactly the same shortcomings in close-fitting clothing that we see now, and earlier this autumn, the largest and smallest sizes of footwear were missing,” Eirik Sjoehelle Eiksund was quoted as saying. adding that he believed it was due to errors in the system around ordering and delivery.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Barbra Streisand “The Way We Were“. An honor song for Marilyn Bergman. She died this past weekend at age 93. Along with her husband, Alex, the Bergman’s wrote many hit songs for film, television, and the stage. Artists included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Jackson. The Bergman’s had song writing credits for the TV Themes to “Maude” and “Good Times”. Perhaps their biggest success was this song attached to the movie of the same name.
