      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: January 11, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jan 11, 2022 @ 5:15am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway “The Closer I Get to You“.   An Honor Song for James Mtume who died at age 76.   He performed several years with Miles Davis.   He appeared on albums with other artists such as Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie, and Roberta Flack.   Speaking of Roberta, James wrote and shared many writing credits on numerous hit songs including this one.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Police Investigate Homicide Death of Child
Flint Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl
Woman Sentenced in the Deaths of Her Mother, Another Woman
Expectant Mother Loses Unborn Child in Tuscola County Crash
Driver Dies In Crash With Propane Tanker On I-75, Trooper Injured While Directing Traffic
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On