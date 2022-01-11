WSGW Morning Team Show: January 11, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
****************************************************************
A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway “The Closer I Get to You“. An Honor Song for James Mtume who died at age 76. He performed several years with Miles Davis. He appeared on albums with other artists such as Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie, and Roberta Flack. Speaking of Roberta, James wrote and shared many writing credits on numerous hit songs including this one.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page