WSGW Morning Team Show: January 11, 2019 (Friday)

It’s Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had a couple of things on their minds, including:

A nasty reason I-75 was closed in Detroit yesterday, and thankfully we’ve never had an incident like that around here (runs 1:32)…..

Brand new for Paul McCartney, from over 40 years ago, “The Bruce McMouse Show” (runs 6:25)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed the KIND Company 2019 anticipated food trends, plus another new Oreo flavor is planned (runs 6:23)…..

After the 8:30 news, a rundown of some Weekend Events and Activities, which are not everything going on in the Great Lakes Bay Region, but just a reminder of some things and perhaps helping you find other things, too (runs 6:35)…..

A Giant Screen for Video Gamers to Play, in this case, Mario Kart

Here’s a good driving lesson for your kids in the car…..

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man doing doughnuts in a car he had just bought struck a power pole in Ohio, sending him and his two children to the hospital. Authorities tell the Dayton Daily News the man was doing the stunt in his Pontiac G8 in a snowy parking lot in Riverside on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the man apparently lost control and hit a live power pole, knocking the pole over and leaving the car with a crumpled front end. The man and his two children have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the man will be cited for reckless operation.

Today wraps up the first week of our five week contest…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Bee Gees “Too Much Heaven“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, The Bee Gees were Number One for 2 weeks, 40 years ago in 1979.

