WSGW Morning Team Show: February 9, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 9, 2022 @ 4:37am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: OnLine Gaming in Michigan

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Why was the most popular song from a movie NOT nominated for an Oscar?!?!   (runs

podcast segment will be posted by 9am

 

 

 

British Zoo Hires Marvin Gaye Impersonator to try and Help Bolster it’s Population of Endangered Monkeys

Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood

Photo courtesy of the Trentham Monkey Forest

 

 

 

 

 

A Florida kayaker said he picked up what initially appeared to be trash in the water and soon discovered it was a message in a bottle that contained a man’s cremains…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tire Removed from neck of Crocodile After Six Years  (video)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Good Luck in this Contest!   Deadline to Enter is February 24!

 

 

 

You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Carole King “It’s Too Late“.   Carole is 80 today.

 

 

 

