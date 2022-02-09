WSGW Morning Team Show: February 9, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: OnLine Gaming in Michigan
****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Why was the most popular song from a movie NOT nominated for an Oscar?!?! (runs
podcast segment will be posted by 9am
British Zoo Hires Marvin Gaye Impersonator to try and Help Bolster it’s Population of Endangered Monkeys
Photo courtesy of the Trentham Monkey Forest
A Florida kayaker said he picked up what initially appeared to be trash in the water and soon discovered it was a message in a bottle that contained a man’s cremains…..
Tire Removed from neck of Crocodile After Six Years (video)
Good Luck in this Contest! Deadline to Enter is February 24!
You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)
A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Carole King “It’s Too Late“. Carole is 80 today.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page