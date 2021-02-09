      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 9, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 9, 2021 @ 6:34am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Super Bowl LV follow up stories including Michigan’s Missing U.P. (story link below), the flyover, and the Kevin Harlan radio call when the spectator ran on the field, plus other Kevin Harlan fun radio call memories (runs 7:29)…..

OOPS!   Jeep forgets Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in its “ReUnited States” Super Bowl LV Commercial!

(from the Detroit Free Press)

Image

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

The Skinniest House in London on the Market for $1.3 Million (brief video tour)

'Skinniest house in London' listed for $1.3 million

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Supremes “Where Did Our Love Go“.   An honor song for Mary Wilson, who has died at age 76.   Mary was a founding member of The Supremes and the only one of the original three to stay until the group disbanded in 1977.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Man Who Booby Trapped Home to Kill State Police Troopers to Receive Competency Exam
Michigan Contact Sports Allowed to Resume Monday, Feb. 8
Elderly Man Carjacked in Tuscola County
Crime Stoppers Highlights Fatal Bridgeport Hit and Run
State Troopers Investigate Child Abuse
Sports News