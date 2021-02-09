WSGW Morning Team Show: February 9, 2021 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Super Bowl LV follow up stories including Michigan’s Missing U.P. (story link below), the flyover, and the Kevin Harlan radio call when the spectator ran on the field, plus other Kevin Harlan fun radio call memories (runs 7:29)…..
OOPS! Jeep forgets Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in its “ReUnited States” Super Bowl LV Commercial!
(from the Detroit Free Press)
*****************************************************************
The Skinniest House in London on the Market for $1.3 Million (brief video tour)
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Supremes “Where Did Our Love Go“. An honor song for Mary Wilson, who has died at age 76. Mary was a founding member of The Supremes and the only one of the original three to stay until the group disbanded in 1977.