WSGW Morning Team Show: February 8, 2019 (Friday)

Wind Advisory through the Morning for Gusts to 45mph

Main roads in good shape. Many secondary roads, side roads, neighborhood streets, are still very icy and slippery.

For the Lower Peninsula, roughly the Eastern half will not have any advisories though the day. The Western Half will have advisories through the day, and warnings to the northwest through the day. Several inches of snow, with blowing snow, plus high winds will continue.

The Upper Peninsula continues to have blizzard warnings along the eastern half of the Lake Superior shoreline and warnings to the western tip.

How icy was it yesterday? In my neighborhood, my son Charlie’s best friend, David, was practicing hockey ON SKATES in the streets.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tommy James and The Shondells “Crimson and Clover“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Tommy James and the Shondells were Number One for 2 weeks, 50 years ago in 1969.

