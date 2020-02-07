WSGW Morning Team Show: February 7, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the week before Valentine’s Day on this WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
We were joined in studio by Barbershop Quartet “Harmony on Tap”
(from left to right) Joshua Biggs, Lee Leffingwell, Dave Flattley, Lance Purkey
You can get a Singing Valentine for Your Valentine (see below)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Hear the guys sing! (runs 12:15)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Ahead of the Bronner’s Archery Contest for Charity, Pat Johnston is confident of his bow abilities (runs 6:17)…..
Frankenmuth, MI – Local media celebrities aim at $1,400 in prize money for their favorite charities on February 7, 2020, at Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland’s 13th Annual Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest.
The preliminary round of Bronner’s Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the south checkout. Three entrants will advance to the final round for a shot at the grand prize. The winner will earn a check from Bronner’s for $1400 for his/her favorite charity. The remaining two finalists will earn $500 for their charities while all other entrants not advancing to the finals, will earn checks from Bronner’s for $250 to their favorite charities.
Eleven local media celebrities will compete in the friendly archery shoot:
- Ahmad Bajjey with the NBC 25 for The Rainbow Connection
- Peter Brooks with 997 Family Life Radio for Youth Haven Ranch,
- Pat Clark with Cars 108 for the Autism Support & Research Center,
- Tom Lounsbury with Tuscola County Advertiser for Great Start Tuscola’s Imagination Library,
- Pat Johnston with WSGW FM for The American Cancer Society,
- Johnny Burke with The Fox 103.9 for The Johnny Burke Foundation,
- Ric Antonio with WSGW AM for Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan,
- Jason Lewis with ABC 12 for Habitat for Humanity of Genesee County,
- Chris Easlick with WNEM 5 for charity to be determined,
- Caitlyn French with Mlive/Bay City Times for Bay County Humane Society and
- James Paxson with The Mix 106.3 for The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan,
The Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest kicks off Bronner’s Be My Valentine Sale. Guests receive 14% off most in-store purchases $14 and over throughout the month of February 2020. For more information, contact Bronner’s customer service at (989) 652-9931 or customerservice@bronner.com.
