WSGW Morning Team Show: February 6, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie thinks the president of Mexico is on the right track trying to eliminate three-day holiday weekends, but could that finally happen in the United States (runs 6:26)…..
A Legendary Rock ‘N Roller to be Showcased in a PBS Special…..
LOS ANGELES (AP) – An upcoming PBS special will pay tribute to Chuck Berry with classic and sometimes rare footage of rock stars doing his songs.
The special “Chuck Berry: Brown Eyed Handsome Man” will feature The Beatles performing “Roll Over Beethoven” at their first American concert in Washington in 1964 and The Rolling Stones performing “Around and Around” in the U.K., also in 1964.
Other renditions of Berry songs are performed by Jimi Hendrix, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Electric Light Orchestra and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Berry himself is sometimes featured in the performances.
The special begins airing on PBS stations on Feb. 29.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Rick Astley "Never Going to Give You Up" (piano version). Rick is 54 today. This is a version of his hit song released from his new album last year "Best of Me". The album features Rick reworking some of his original tracks