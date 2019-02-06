WSGW Morning Team Show: February 6, 2019 (Wednesday)

A Wintry Mix WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Weather Advisories Until 1:00pm for Lower Peninsula

Most Schools (all?) Closed

Mix of Snow, Sleet, and Freezing Rain

Great Lakes Bay Region on edge of system with more snow/sleet here to north and more freezing rain here to south

Expectations for more freezing rain overnight into tomorrow morning, then just rain as temps climb into low 40s on Thursday

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had a couple of brief observations regarding President Trump’s State of the Union Address last night (runs 2:29)…..

*******************************************************************

New Poll Introduced for YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie talked to Dave and Pat and Art about some “fact checking” concerns from President Trump’s State of the Union Address last night (runs 5:02)

*******************************************************************

A 10-year-old Girl Scout parodies Cardi B and sells 1000 boxes of cookies!

*******************************************************************

Did he at least get to eat before he was captured?!?!

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police say a man entered a fast-food restaurant and tried to swipe some cash but couldn’t open the register so he made off with some fried chicken instead. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the man entered the Popeyes in eastern New Orleans Monday morning and tried to steal money from the register. But police say the register wouldn’t budge so he grabbed some fried chicken and fled. Police arrested 27-year-old Phillip Lee a short time later in the area. He faces charges of simple robbery and simple battery. Magistrate Judge Brigid Collins set his bond at $13,500. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could comment on his case. *******************************************************************

A Valentine’s Day opportunity for jilted lovers…..

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: *** no song due to weather/school/traffic updates ***

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page