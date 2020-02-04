WSGW Morning Team Show: February 4, 2020 (Tuesday)

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didn’t use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Tonight, President Trump delivers his State of the Union address
Live Coverage at 9pm on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and Online: WSGW.COM
Michigan Governor Whitmer will provide the Democratic response from East Lansing High School
UPDATE ON A STORY FROM THE WSGW MORNING TEAM SHOW…..
Do you remember this story we had for you recently?
Jan. 23 (UPI) — A Florida brewery is finding homes for local shelter dogs by putting photos of adoptable canines on cans of beer.
Motorworks Brewing teamed with Manatee County Animal Services to put photos of dogs from the shelter on cans of Cruiser golden lager.
The brewery said proceeds from sales of lager 4-packs are being donated to Manatee County Animal Services to help build a new shelter.
MCAS officials said they are currently at nearly twice the capacity of their current shelter.
“It has been a constant problem, being the county’s only open-admission shelter, we take in nearly 15-20 animals every day,” Hans Wohlgefahrt, the shelter’s outreach and event specialist, told WFTS-TV.
Wohlgefahrt said two of the dogs featured on the cans have already been adopted, but two others are still awaiting homes along with dozens of other dogs.
The update is this story on a dog found because of the beer cans. A dog from Minnesota found in Florida after three years missing!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Carly Patterson “Here I Am“. The Olympic Gymnast turned Singer is 32 today.