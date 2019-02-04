WSGW Morning Team Show: February 4, 2019 (Monday)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with daughter Vivian who raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The First Full Week in February is underway on the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

In some places, Dense Fog Advisories in effect until around Noon

Our Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Saginaw, Bay, and Midland are not in the advisory range.

All counties to the west and north, including Gratiot/Clare/Isabella/Iosco/Ogemaw/Roscommon counties have fog advisories.

Upper Peninsula counties have Ice Warnings and Storm Warnings starting through this evening.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are talking about, what else, Super Bowl LIII, including the game/commercials/Lions and more (runs 8:18)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with more Super Bowl talk centered on Gladys Knight, halftime, and when was it known Tom Brady would be such a great NFL quarterback – not in college – (runs 9;16)…..

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art and Super Bowl LIII, with a prediction review and Coach Bill Belichick’s ties to the Lions and Detroit area high school (runs 4:40)…..

Good luck finding your way around this town in Germany…..

BERLIN (AP) — Voters in a municipality in northwestern Germany have delivered a clear message: no street names, thanks. Official results from a referendum held on Sunday showed 60 percent of voters in Hilgermissen rejected the local council’s plan to name the streets, while 40 percent supported the proposal. The proposed change was intended to make it easier for people — including police, emergency and delivery services — to find their way around the municipality of some 2,200 residents. Hilgermissen was formed in the 1970s out of several villages. Addresses currently consist of a house number and the name of a former village, a system that has become more unwieldy as new buildings are added. Three locals organized the referendum to oppose street names. Sunday’s result is binding for two years.

The Final Week of the Contest Begins Today!

Win a $500 Gas Card!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Fifth Dimension “Up, Up, and Away“. Florence LaRue is 77.

