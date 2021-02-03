WSGW Morning Team Show: February 3, 2021 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LV
*****************************************************************
From Bloomfield Township in Michigan, a man tries to rob a bank by ramming the building, but his getaway vehicle is too damaged to getaway…..
*****************************************************************
Deadline to Enter for Your Chance to Win $10,000 is This Friday, February 5
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Animals “House of the Rising Sun”.