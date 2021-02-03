      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 3, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 3, 2021 @ 6:18am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LV

 

 

From Bloomfield Township in Michigan, a man tries to rob a bank by ramming the building, but his getaway vehicle is too damaged to getaway…..

 

 

Deadline to Enter for Your Chance to Win $10,000 is This Friday, February 5

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Animals “House of the Rising Sun”.

 

Sports News