WSGW Morning Team Show: February 28, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the Last Friday in February WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW is Proud to Announce We are a Finalist for the NAB Crystal Radio Awards
Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service
WSGW would not be a finalist without YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, supporting our commitment to the community
THANK YOU
2020 NAB Crystal Radio Award Finalists Announced
Washington, D.C. — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the 50 finalists for the 33rd annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Winners will be announced and the finalists honored Tuesday, April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
This year’s finalists are:
|KBFB-FM Dallas, Texas
KCLY-FM Clay Center, Kansas
KKZY-FM Bemidji, Minnesota
KMVP-FM Phoenix, Arizona
KPWJ-FM College Station, Texas
KRMG-FM Tulsa, Oklahoma
KRSP-FM Salt Lake City, Utah
KRWM-FM Bellevue, WA
KSFI-FM Salt Lake City, Utah
KSL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah
KSTP-FM St. Paul, Minnesota
KTAR-FM Phoenix, Arizona
KTMY-FM St. Paul, Minnesota
KUBL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah
KUPD-FM Phoenix, Arizona
KVTY-FM Lewiston, Idaho
KWHL-FM Anchorage, Alaska
KWLM-AM Willmar, Minnesota
KXKT-FM Omaha, Nebraska
KZFN-FM Moscow, Idaho
KZKX-FM Lincoln, Nebraska
WBUL-FM Lexington, Kentucky
WBYT-FM South Bend, Indiana
WBZZ-FM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
WCCO-AM Minneapolis, Minnesota
|WDNS-FM Bowling Green, Kentucky
WDRM-FM Huntsville, Alabama
WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
WFEZ-FM Hollywood, Florida
WHPT-FM St. Petersburg, Florida
WHUB-FM Cookeville, Tennessee
WHUR-FM Washington, D.C.
WIL-FM St. Louis, Missouri
WJJY-FM Baxter, Minnesota
WKQI-FM Detroit, Michigan
WKRQ-FM Cincinnati, Ohio
WLBC-FM Muncie, Indiana
WMCI-FM Mattoon, Illinois
WQNZ-FM Natchez, Mississippi
WRBR-FM South Bend, Indiana
WREW-FM Cincinnati, Ohio
WSGW-AM Saginaw, Michigan
WSUN-FM St. Petersburg, Florida
WTAW-AM College Station, Texas
WTFX-FM Louisville, Kentucky
WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, Wisconsin
WUBE-FM Cincinnati, Ohio
WUSL-FM Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
WUSQ-FM Winchester, Virginia
WWJ-AM Detroit, Michigan
Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from the above finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Coronavirus, and Charlie thinks he has the perfect song for the coverage and talk surrounding this global event (runs 4:25)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It’s 2020 Census time, but Charlie wonders if you remember the 1980 Census, and the song used to encourage people to fill out forms, and do we need a new song today (runs 4:36)…..
*****************************************************************
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 9:41)…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Local Traffic Report from a town in South Africa… There is a Hippo Wandering at the Gas Station…..
*****************************************************************
Why is Billy Idol on billboards in New York?!?!
NEW YORK (AP) – Billy Idol is telling New Yorkers, “Shut it off!” Idol is the spokesman for a new campaign to get New York City drivers to turn off their engines.
Twelve billboards have gone up with Idol’s photo and the tagline, “Billy never idles – neither should you.” He’s also done radio and TV ads.
In New York, it’s illegal to idle a vehicle engine for more than three minutes, or one minute in a school zone.
*****************************************************************
******************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul Abdul with The Wild Pair “Opposites Attract“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1990, Paul and The Wild Pair were Number One for Three Weeks.