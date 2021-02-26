WSGW Morning Team Show: February 26, 2021 (Friday)
WSGW is Your Home for Detroit Tigers Baseball for 54 Consecutive Years
First Spring Training Broadcast is this Sunday, February 28, 1pm on 790 NewsRadio WSGW
Thanks to Loyal Listener and Longtime Tigers Fan, Rosalie in Saginaw, for making her famous “Tigers Cookies”
For many years, for the first Spring Training Game, Rosalie has been very kind to make and drop off her cookies at the studios of WSGW
The 2021 Alpha Ag Summit
ALPHA MEDIA USA is the fourth largest radio group in the country and the largest privately owned collection of stations. To better serve our Ag Communities Alpha Media has consolidated 14 radio markets and 35 stations who specialize in Live and Local Agri Programming. At the core of the Alpha Ag Network are our trusted local Farm Directors reporting on markets, weather, news, and information producers need to know. Our goal is to provide a more efficient way for businesses to reach Ag Producers across the most vital farm & ranch acres in the country: Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and West Texas. The Alpha Ag Network does not believe “One Size Fits All”; we are committed to building dynamic custom marketing plans to meet your goals utilizing audio, video and digital advertising.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Lawrence Welk “Calcutta“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1961, Lawrence Welk was Number One for Two Weeks!