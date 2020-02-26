WSGW Morning Team Show: February 26, 2020 (Wednesday)
The Ash Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
As of 5am, here is the latest from the National Weather Service regarding a Winter Storm moving in Michigan
WSGW OnLine Poll: Declawing Cats
And the winner of the Songwriters Hall of Fame highest honor goes to…..
NEW YORK (AP) – The Songwriters Hall of Fame will give its highest honor to Paul Williams. He will be given the Johnny Mercer Award during the hall of fame’s induction ceremony in New York on June 11.
The award is given to a Songwriters Hall of Fame member whose work upholds a gold standard of excellence. Williams was inducted in 2001.
His songs include “Rainbow Connection,” “Just An Old-Fashioned Love Song” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.”
This year’s inductees include Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, Steve Miller, the Isley Brothers, and Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, AKA The Neptunes.
