WSGW Morning Team Show: February 26, 2019

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

******************************************************************* Pat & Dave talk about how the Michigan-MSU basketball rivalry is perhaps better than the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.

Man gives Girls Scouts in South Carolina $500 for Girl Scout cookies. He’s hoarding all of the thin mints!

Lucky Charms Beer? Kind of…

A Virginia brewery says its new beer is “magically ridiculous.” Smartmouth Brewing Company will release “Saturday Morning,” a limited-edition IPA with marshmallows, at noon Saturday at its Norfolk tasting room. The 6.6 percent ABV beer is “brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated-marshmallow-bits,” said Chris Neikirk, brewery spokesperson, in a statement to USA TODAY. “It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops.”

Wake-up Song: “Daydream Believer” The Monkeys–The Birds, The Bees, & The Monkees (1967)

In honor of Peter Tork’s death. He played the piano intro to this classic.

