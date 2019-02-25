WSGW Morning Team Show: February 25, 2019

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie talks with Dave and Pat about how “life happens” and how is wife is recovering from surgery to relieve bleeding on the brain (runs 9:42)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with the Morning Team Oscar Prediction results (runs 7:09)…..

College Baseball Game Delayed due to a Fish on the Field

Remember last Thursday we had a story about Samsung’s new phone priced at $1980? Apparently that wasn’t expensive enough…..

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Some smartphone manufacturers apparently feel that the future of their companies hinge on smartphones that have hinges. The latest to roll out a folding smartphone is Huawei (HWA’-way). The Chinese high-tech firm has unveiled a new folding-screen phone. It’s called the Mate X, and it was introduced during a four-day showcase of mobile devices in Barcelona, Spain. If you want one, your finances will have to be as flexible as the device. The Mate X will sell for $2,600 when it goes on sale by midyear.

