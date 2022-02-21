WSGW Morning Team Show: February 21, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is Presidents Day. It’s official beginnings were for President George Washington’s birthday celebrated February 22 from 1879 until 1971. Then, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved it to the third Monday in February. It’s a federal holiday as well as a state holiday in most states.
The first attempt to create a Presidents Day occurred in 1951 when the “President’s Day National Committee” was formed. The purpose was not to honor any particular president but to honor the office of the presidency. It was first thought that March 4, the original inauguration day, should be deemed Presidents Day, but the bill recognizing March 4 stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee (which had authority over federal holidays). The committee felt that, given its proximity to Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, three holidays so close together would be unduly burdensome.
An early draft of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act would have renamed the holiday “Presidents’ Day” to honor the birthdays of both Washington and Lincoln, but this proposal failed in committee, and the bill was voted on and signed into law on June 28, 1968, keeping the name “Washington’s Birthday”.
By the mid-1980s, with a push from advertisers, the term “Presidents’ Day” began its public appearance.
Basketball highlighted this weekend from the play of the Pistons Cade Cunningham as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend and then lowlighted in the Michigan-Wisconsin game
Bobby McFerrin "Don't Worry, Be Happy". In 1988, Bobby McFerrin became the first artist to hit #1 with an a cappella song. It was featured on the soundtrack to the movie "Cocktail".
