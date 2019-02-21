WSGW Morning Team Show: February 21, 2019 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

TODAY IS ENTRY DEADLINE DAY!!!!! Get to the Forward’s location on M-84 at I-75 and register for your chance to win the $500 Fuel Card!



After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat wonder unveil a possible future Olympic “sport” (runs 5:25)…..

After the 7:30 news, it’s our weekly Saginaw Spirit update with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino….. Joey was unavailable, but we still had a Spirit update (runs 6:27)…..

The Headline in the USA Today Story reads…..

“Puma deletes poor-taste tweet about Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe mishap”

You be the judge… was it poor taste?

Brand New RocketGrab Launch for YOU…..

Ahead of the next summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Reuters reports special concoctions are being offered at drinking establishments

REUTERS/Mai Nguyen

Would you pay this much for a phone?!?!

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Want to get your hands on Samsung’s new phone? Better get your hands on a fistful of cash or a credit card with a decent line of credit. Samsung has announced the upcoming release of the Galaxy Fold. Its starting price is close to 2Gs. The $1,980 device unfolds like a wallet, increasing its display to a tablet-sized 7.3 inches. Once it’s folded, the screen size is 4.6 inches, about the size of most standard smartphone screens on the market now. For those with pockets not deep enough to shell out $2,000 for a phone, Samsung is offering four other cheaper models. All the products were introduced at a product event yesterday in San Francisco. *******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Talking Heads “Burning Down the House“. Jerry Harrison is 70.

