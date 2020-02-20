WSGW Morning Team Show: February 20, 2020 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
BRAND NEW FOR YOU on WSGW.COM
We have created a new “WSGW Sports Broadcast Schedule” box online at WSGW.com
Simply scroll down the home page, click on the box, and discover the schedule of broadcast sports with the specific station and times listed
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Democratic Debate, or Royal Rumble, last night (runs 9:10)…..
*****************************************************************
Every Thursday after the 7:30am news, Charlie Rood talks with Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 9:38)…..
*****************************************************************
A Marriage Made in Heaven? How about Marriages Made in Hell… Michigan! Story from the Detroit Free Press…..
(Photo: Greg DeRuiter, Lansing State Journal)
*****************************************************************
BRAND NEW FOR YOU on WSGW.COM
We have created a new “WSGW Sports Broadcast Schedule” box online at WSGW.com
Simply scroll down the home page, click on the box, and discover the schedule of broadcast sports with the specific station and times listed
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Click to Enter for Your Chance to win a $1000 Gift Certificate for Your Home Improvement
from WSGW, Home Builders Association of Saginaw, and all our participating businesses…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
WSGW and Forward Corporation are Teaming up to Give You a Chance to Win
“February Free Fuel Friday”
NOW until February 21, Register Your Name at the Forward Location on M-84, Westside Saginaw Road, just of I-75
Then, February 21, between 3-5pm, Art Lewis will help conduct a Random Drawing to Win a $500 Forward Fuel Card
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland… and starting March 3, a 4th location in Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
******************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Smokey Robinson “Just to See Her“. Smokey is 80 today.