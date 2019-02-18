WSGW Morning Team Show: February 18, 2019 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

This is a story that scares Charlie, who always enjoys a delicious box of Cracker Jacks at the ballpark!

“Kerry Adamowicz hoped that a meeting with Hartford Yard Goats officials might lead to a few peanut-free days or maybe a peanut-free section at the Double-A baseball team’s stadium, so her son and other children with food allergies could enjoy a game. The team decided to go a bit further. The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced this month it is going completely peanut free — no more peanuts, Cracker Jack or any other food that could put kids with the potentially deadly peanut allergy in anaphylactic shock.”

We reminded you about our Free Fuel Friday with Forwards contest! You have until Thursday to register for your chance to win $500 in free fuel!

And Congrats to the Saginaw Spirit on clinching a playoff berth over the weekend! The Spirit play today for a special weekday afternoon game at the Sarnia Sting. Coverage starts at 1:45pm on WSGW 790AM!

Millennials like old music? You see? They’re not all different from their elders!

New research reveals that millennials’ listening habits are quite diverse. So diverse that many 20-somethings are almost as familiar with oldies as with today’s top hits.

Should Michigan lawmakers forgive snow days for schools? Districts are hoping to receive a waiver for some of the days already missed during this winter season.

State law forgives K-12 districts from making up six days that have been canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Some legislators from both parties say the wintry weather has been so extreme that the law should be loosened. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days. Some are up to 15 or 16, which means their students would have at least an extra week of school in June.

It’s the first full workout day for the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, FL!!! Listen to Pat, Dave, and Art share their…optimism?

Monday’s Comedy Corner!

Since it’s Presidents’ Day, Charlie Rood provided you with some of Ronald Reagan’s best burns against the former Soviet Union:

Wake Up Song: Regina Spektor–“Fidelity”–Begin To Hope (2006)

It’s Regina’s 39th birthday.

