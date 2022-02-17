      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 17, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:11am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

HALF OFF 1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to Detroit Free Press Matthew Stafford story (and video) as he enjoys Super Bowl Victory Parade

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

A Maine DOT Hard Hat is Found in 3000 Miles Away in Norway

Sigbjørn Eide found a MaineDOT hat in a fjord in Norway this month, more than 3,300 miles from the department's headquarters.

Photo:     Sigbjorn Eide/MaineDOT

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

Good Luck in this Contest!   Deadline to Enter is February 24!

****************************************************************

You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)

****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Foo Fighters “Cold Day in the Sun“.    Drummer Taylor Hawkins is 50 today.   He wrote this song and did lead vocals as Dave Grohl took over on drums.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Death Investigation Underway in Bay City
Woman Charged in Boyfriend's Death
Attorney General Issues Information, Warning Related to Morley Data Breach
Bipartisan Support Saves Saginaw County Circuit Judge Position
Girl Dies After Being Struck by Multiple Vehicles on M-20
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On