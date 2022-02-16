WSGW Morning Team Show: February 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Public School Curricular Transparency
****************************************************************
Click to See the Moment Van Jefferson is Told His Wife is in Labor and then He Tells His Children Celebrating on the Field (and picture of him with newly born son later at night)
A Mini-Boat Built by 5th Grade Students in New Hampshire Ends Up in Norway
Man Leaves Sunroof Open on a Warm Winter Day and then the Next Morning Wakes Up to 9 Inches of Snow in His Vehicle
Good Luck in this Contest! Deadline to Enter is February 24!
You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Robert Palmer “Addicted to Love“. For Andy Taylor’s 61st birthday. He had many years with Duran Duran, but he also performed with The Power Station, which included Robert Palmer. And on Palmer’s solo signature song “Addicted to Love”, Andy provides the lead guitar.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page