WSGW Morning Team Show: February 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 16, 2022 @ 5:20am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Public School Curricular Transparency

 

 

 

Click to See the Moment Van Jefferson is Told His Wife is in Labor and then He Tells His Children Celebrating on the Field (and picture of him with newly born son later at night)

NFL Films captured the moment Rams WR Van Jefferson found out his wife was giving birth

 

 

 

 

A Mini-Boat Built by 5th Grade Students in New Hampshire Ends Up in Norway

The boat, named Rye Riptides, traveled more than 8,000 miles and landed in Norway 462 days after it was launched in 2020.

 

 

 

 

Man Leaves Sunroof Open on a Warm Winter Day and then the Next Morning Wakes Up to 9 Inches of Snow in His Vehicle

 

 

 

Good Luck in this Contest!   Deadline to Enter is February 24!

 

 

 

You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Robert Palmer “Addicted to Love“.   For Andy Taylor’s 61st birthday.   He had many years with Duran Duran, but he also performed with The Power Station, which included Robert Palmer.   And on Palmer’s solo signature song “Addicted to Love”, Andy provides the lead guitar.

 

 

