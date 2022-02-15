WSGW Morning Team Show: February 15, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: More Super Bowl follow up including the Lions odds to win it next year, a strange commercial that proved to be very successful, and a warning issued because of another commercial (runs 5:38)…..
Here is that Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial
The Smithsonian to Commemorate March as Women’s History Month with Special Statues
Wake Up Song of the Day: Four Tops “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)“. Brian Holland is 81 today. He is part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting and producing trio wrote all Motown songs between 1962-1967. That included 10 of the 12 #1 songs for the Supremes, plus this #1 song for the Four Tops. Brian’s brother, Eddie, was the other Holland, along with Lamont Dozier.
