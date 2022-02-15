      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 15, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 15, 2022 @ 5:52am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     More Super Bowl follow up including the Lions odds to win it next year, a strange commercial that proved to be very successful, and a warning issued because of another commercial (runs 5:38)…..

Here is that Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Smithsonian to Commemorate March as Women’s History Month with Special Statues

The Smithsonian will commemorate Women's History Month in March 2022 by displaying 120 life-size neon orange statues depicting women who have excelled in the fields of science and technology.

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Good Luck in this Contest!   Deadline to Enter is February 24!

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Four Tops “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)“.   Brian Holland is 81 today.   He is part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting and producing trio wrote all Motown songs between 1962-1967.   That included 10 of the 12 #1 songs for the Supremes, plus this #1 song for the Four Tops.   Brian’s brother, Eddie, was the other Holland, along with Lamont Dozier.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Death Investigation Underway in Bay City
Woman Charged in Boyfriend's Death
Attorney General Issues Information, Warning Related to Morley Data Breach
Bipartisan Support Saves Saginaw County Circuit Judge Position
Girl Dies After Being Struck by Multiple Vehicles on M-20
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On