WSGW Morning Team Show: February 15, 2021 (Monday)
Presidents Day stock image graphic on white.
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: On this Presidents Day, some notes about President Washington (runs 4:05)…..
****************************************************************
Dog Inherits $5 Million
****************************************************************
Twin Siblings Find Themselves at Age 51 and Discover they were High School Classmates
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Rachel Platten “Fight Song“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 2015, Rachel charted #6 with this song. Also in 2015, she charted #37 with “Stand by You”, but nobody remembers that song! Some argue whether she is a “One Hit Wonder” considering she’s young enough to still have a more successful career, even though her first album was released in 2003.