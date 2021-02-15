      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 15, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 15, 2021 @ 8:24am
Presidents Day stock image graphic on white.

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     On this Presidents Day, some notes about President Washington (runs 4:05)…..

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

Dog Inherits $5 Million

Late businessman's dog inherits $5 million

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Twin Siblings Find Themselves at Age 51 and Discover they were High School Classmates

Former high school classmates find out they're twin siblings

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:       Rachel Platten “Fight Song“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 2015, Rachel charted #6 with this song.   Also in 2015, she charted #37 with “Stand by You”, but nobody remembers that song!   Some argue whether she is a “One Hit Wonder” considering she’s young enough to still have a more successful career, even though her first album was released in 2003.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Covenant HealthCare Board Announces President/CEO Ed Bruff Retirement and Successor
Flint Township Man Missing for More Than a Week
Fatal Crash on I-675 Under Investigation
MDOT virtual public meeting to discuss I-475 improvements through Rebuilding Michigan bond funding Feb. 17
New Member Joins Delta College Board of Trustees
Sports News