WSGW Morning Team Show: February 15, 2019 (Friday)

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to Dave and RoseMary Maurer

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Pat talked with Dave about this special day (runs 6:19)…..

A Community Responds when a World War II Veteran Passed Away with No Surviving Family Members

PHOTO: The Lawrence Police Department take part in the funeral services for World War II Veteran James McCue buried in the Veterans Section of Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence, Mass., Feb. 14, 2019. (The Lawrence Police Department)

The International Hair Freezing Contest

Still Available through Saturday, a different Valentine’s Day experience for YOU

Another Valentine’s Day story for those that don’t celebrate with a loved one…..

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – There are some folks who had people buy dinner for them for Valentine’s Day. But it wasn’t the kind of thing that created a warm and fuzzy feeling. More like a creepy crawly one. That’s because the El Paso Zoo ran a promotion called “Quit Bugging Me.” It let people name cockroaches after ex-spouses, former lovers or anyone else who, well, “bugs” them. And yesterday, those bugs were fed to various zoo animals. Not surprisingly, the promotion was quite popular. Zoo officials say they got so many requests to feed ex-spouses, lovers or others who irked to animals yesterday – they had to shut down the promotion early.

The King Lives On…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Elvis Presley had been dead five years by the time Adam Lambert was born, but Lambert still grew up trying to sound like him. Lambert says his grandmother was a massive Elvis fan and had gotten him a karaoke deck with an Elvis tape. Lambert says Elvis was the first singer he tried to imitate. Lambert sings “Blue Suede Shoes” on Sunday’s special, “NBC Elvis All-Star Tribute,” marking the 50th anniversary of Elvis’ comeback special. Host Blake Shelton says he loves watching the faces of young people when they realize that the songs they’ve loved are Elvis songs. Other performers include Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, Yolanda Adams, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker and Ed Sheeran.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kelly Clarkson “My Life Would Suck Without You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Kelly Clarkson was Number One for 2 weeks, 10 years ago in 2009.

