WSGW Morning Team Show: February 14, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and You…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl LVI (runs 10:36)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: John Paul Young “Love is in the Air“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1978, John Paul Young had this worldwide hit.
