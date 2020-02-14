WSGW Morning Team Show: February 14, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the Valentine’s Day WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: For Valentine’s Day, we remind you of how Pat did representing WSGW at the Bronner’s Celebrity Archery Contest, plus what Michigan’s favorite Valentine Candy is according to an online site (runs 6:12)…..
Top Valentine’s Day Candy by State
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: For Valentine’s Day, Spotify has its list of love songs most streamed by the service, including the Number One Love Song that sees a %0% spike every Valentine’s Day since its release in 2013 (runs 7:45)…..
A German farmers proposal is spotted on Google Earth
Wake Up Song of the Day: Savage Garden “I Knew I Loved You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 20 years ago in 2000, Savage Garden “I Knew I Love You” was Number One for Three Weeks.