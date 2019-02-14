WSGW Morning Team Show: February 14, 2019 (Thursday)

Valentines Background concept in red color with happy valentines day greetings card in paper cut red heart with white hearts elements. Vector illustration.

Happy Valentine’s Day to YOU from the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, it’s a Saginaw Spirit Update

(podcast segment posted by 8am)

*******************************************************************

Here’s a New RocketGrab Launch for YOU…..

*******************************************************************

Leave it to Mom to bring you back down to Earth, and in this case, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother…

*******************************************************************

For Valentine’s Day, a way to “honor” your Ex!

*******************************************************************

CYBERSPACE (AP) – It was an experiment, but one that didn’t pan out for Panera Bread. The company is closing the last of its cafes that let customers pay what they wished. The last Panera Cares cafe, in Boston, closes tomorrow, ending the project’s six-year run. Others in Chicago, Portland, Dearborn (Michigan), and Clayton (Missouri), had closed earlier. Panera says the pay-what-you-want stores just weren’t as profitable as regular Panera cafes.

*******************************************************************

Here’s a different Valentine’s Day experience for YOU

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Paul Young “Love is in the Air” for Valentine’s Day

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page