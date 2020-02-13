WSGW Morning Team Show: February 13, 2020 (Thursday)

It’s a WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
This Morning between 6-8am, Art Lewis joins You with the Saginaw Spirit at Tim Hortons on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw
It’s “Ice Blast Weekend” when the Spirit play Home Friday vs Flint and Saturday vs Kitchener
After the 7:30 news, Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, was on location with Art (runs 9:56)…..
The Saginaw Spirit are proud to announce feature events for Pride in Saginaw Presents: Ice Blast Weekend February 14th and 15th at The Dow Event Center
Former Saginaw Spirit captain and current radio commentator for the Arizona Coyotes, Paul Bissonnette will make his long awaited return to Saginaw on Friday, February 14th.
The native of Welland, Ontario began his OHL career with the North Bay Centennials and moved with the team to Saginaw in 2002. Bissonnette racked up 13 goals and 36 assists in his time with the Spirit from 2002-05, making him the 70th ranked scorer in team history.
While with the Spirit, Bissonnette was selected in the fourth round, 121st overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft. Biz went on to play 202 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Phoenix Coyotes. In 2015, Bissonnette won the Calder Cup Championship with the Manchester Monarchs, former AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.
In addition to his broadcasting duties with the Coyotes, Bissonnette is also a co-host of the popular Barstool podcast, “Spittin’ Chiclets”.
Bissonnette will be in the Budweiser Red Room from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. The cost of a signed 8×10 photo is $10.
Also in the Red Room for guests 21 years or older, will be free samples of Pink Whitney, the Pink Lemonade flavored vodka from New Amsterdam® Vodka.
In addition to having Bissonnette in the Red Room, other Ice Blast Weekend Friday festivities include a free kid’s zone with inflatables and activities from Saginaw YMCA / Camp Timbers in the Dow Event Center Theatre Lobby from 5:30 p.m. through the beginning of the third period. Buzz and Woody from the movie Toy Story will be in the Theatre Lobby from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. for a meet and greet.
The Saginaw Spirit will hope to secure the fifth edition of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup that evening, taking on the Flint Firebirds at 7:05 p.m. The Spirit holds a 4-2 lead in the season series.
On Saturday, February 15th the Spirit are proud to welcome Detroit Red Wings legendary defenseman Niklas Kronwall to the Budweiser Red Room for night two of Ice Blast Weekend.
Kronwall played 15 seasons for the winged wheel, finishing fourth all-time in scoring among Red Wings defenseman (432). Only Nicklas Lidstrom, Reed Larson, and Red Kelly scored more points in their Wings careers than the Stockholm, Sweden native, who was a part of the 2008 Stanley Cup Championship team.
During that 2008 Stanley Cup run, Kronwall led the NHL Playoffs in assists, points, and plus/minus by defenseman.
Kronwall is now an advisor to the general manger with the Detroit Red Wings organization.
Kronwall will be in the Budweiser Red Room from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. The cost of a signed 8×10 photo is $10.
Also in the Budweiser Red Room on night two of Ice Blast Weekend is the annual Chili Cookout featuring local area restaurants beginning at 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
The Saginaw Spirit face the Kitchener Rangers Saturday, February 15th at The Dow Event Center at 7:05 p.m.
For tickets and more information on Ice Blast Weekend, visit www.saginawspirit.com or call the Saginaw Spirit Store at (989) 497-7747.
Pride in Saginaw Presents: Ice Blast Weekend is sponsored by Meijer, Roberts, Boehler, and Fischer CPA’s, ABO Tents and Events, and Fabiano Brothers Distributing.
Ice Blast Weekend Flyer
Congratulations to all Participants
“French Toast Frenzie” presented by WSGW and the Listen to the Mrs. Podcast, The Maytag Store, and Pioneer Sugar
It was yesterday, February 12
Here were your contestants competing for cash prizes from The Maytag Store (all received a Pioneer Sugar apron)
- “Mumma’s Sweet Toast” by Cheryl Williams, Bay City
- “Hawaiian French Toast” by Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin
- “The Ultimate Sweet and Savory French Toast” by Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw
- “Cinnamon Cream French Toast” by Mary Walk, Saginaw
- “Crème’ Brulee French Toast” by Kamryn Chasnis, Saginaw
Our Winners…..
- 1st place and $200 “The Ultimate Sweet and Savory French Toast” by Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw
- 2nd place and $100 “Crème’ Brulee French Toast” by Kamryn Chasnis, Saginaw
- 3rd place and $50 “Hawaiian French Toast” by Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin
Thanks to Our Loyal Family of Listeners for Joining Us
Wake Up Song of the Day: Peter Gabriel “Sledgehammer”. Peter is 70 today.