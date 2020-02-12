WSGW Morning Team Show: February 12, 2020 (Wednesday)

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
TODAY, Wednesday, February 12, it’s the “French Toast Frenzie” presented by WSGW and the Listen to the Mrs. Podcast, The Maytag Store, and Pioneer Sugar
Here are the contestants competing for cash prizes from The Maytag Store
All will receive a Pioneer Sugar apron
“Mumma’s Sweet Toast” by Cheryl Williams, Bay City
“Hawaiian French Toast” by Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin
“The Ultimate Sweet and Savory French Toast” by Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw
“Cinnamon Cream French Toast” by Mary Walk, Saginaw
“Crème’ Brulee French Toast” by Kamryn Chasnis, Saginaw
Cooking starts at 9am with judging at Noon
Listeners are invited to watch and enjoy the camaraderie
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The guys talk about the French Toast Frenzie, especially how their versions of French Toast are far different than seem not as spectacular
Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and Iowa Governor Wins Big Lottery Jackpot
(Photo Courtesy of the Iowa Lottery)
Wake Up Song of the Day: Pat Metheny Group “The First Circle“. Longtime member of the group, keyboardist Lyle Mays, passed away at age 66.