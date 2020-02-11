WSGW Morning Team Show: February 11, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
TONIGHT, Tuesday, February 11, it’s the monthly “Saginaw Spirit Hockey Show”
Live, 6-7pm, from Tri-City Brewing Company in Bay City, across from Bay County Civic Arena
Join Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, along with WSGW’s Art Lewis, plus Spirit Coaches, Players, and More
FREE Jet’s Pizza (while supply lasts)
*****************************************************************
YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO PLAY, BUT DON’T DELAY…..
WSGW and Forward Corporation are Teaming up to Give You a Chance to Win
“February Free Fuel Friday”
NOW until 21, Register Your Name at the Forward Location on M-84, Westside Saginaw Road, just of I-75
Then, February 21, between 3-5pm, Art Lewis will help conduct a Random Drawing to Win a $500 Forward Fuel Card
*****************************************************************
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a30844477/julia-butters-oscars-turkey-sandwich/
*****************************************************************
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/02/10/Worlds-largest-firework-detonated-over-Colorado-town/9351581350676/
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland… and starting March 3, a 4th location in Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
******************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Sheryl Crow “All I Wanna Do“. Sheryl is 58 today.