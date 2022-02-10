      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 10, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 10, 2022 @ 4:56am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Good Luck in this Contest!   Deadline to Enter is February 24!

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

You Can Enter Once Per Day (deadline is February 28)

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Carole King “It’s Too Late“.   Carole is 80 today.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Department of State Revokes Saginaw Vehicle Dealer’s License
Chase Ends with Patrol Vehicle Crash; Two Caught
MyMichigan Medical Center Names Future Cancer Center
McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Relax Visitor Restrictions
Man Claims Child is Kidnapped, Then Lights Car on Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On