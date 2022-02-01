      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: February 1, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 1, 2022 @ 4:45am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

This Contest Starts TODAY (deadline is February 28)

WSGW “Cash for Couples” – You Could Win $1000 Cash

 

 

 

New to the WSGW Morning Team Show

A feature WSGW has been broadcasting on Saturday mornings will now be heard on Tuesday Mornings after the 8:30am News

The “Michigan History Moment” is a three-minute program focusing on people, places, and events from Michigan’s past, courtesy MichiganHistoryMagazine.org

It’s written and recorded by Historical Society of Michigan staff members and vetted by trained historians for accuracy.

Here is the Tuesday, January 25 “Michigan History Moment” – The Saginaw Canal

 

 

For the first time ever, the number-one single and number-one album in the U.S. are from a Disney animated movie

The song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the top song on the Billboard Hot 100

The “Encanto” soundtrack is tops on the Billboard 200 album chart

“Bruno” also sets a record for the most credited recording artists for a number-one song, with Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the “Encanto”  cast

“Bruno” is the second number-one song from a Disney animated film, the first was “A Whole New World” from the movie “Aladdin”

This Bolt of Lightning in April 2020 that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash

 

 

 

 

This Sculpture may be Worth $70,000

Sculpture that spent decades on farmer's mantle could be worth $70,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Fun Event for a Good Cause is Coming Soon…..

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Dale Hawkins “Suzie Q“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1958, Dale released the original version of this song, which became most famous when Creedance Clearwater Revival released a version in 1968.

 

 

 

