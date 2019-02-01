WSGW Morning Team Show: February 1, 2019 (Friday)

It’s the First Day of February WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

One More Day of Cold and Then a Warming Weekend

Wind Chill Warnings continue for most of the state until 9am

Highs on Saturday in the Mid-30s and on Sunday in the Low to Mid-40s (Monday, too)

Groundhog Day is Tomorrow and Punxsutawney Phil is Getting Ready

TODAY stars the Free Fuel Friday with Forwards in February… Your chance to win a $500 Forwards Gas Card

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have fun checking out some of the Super Bowl “prop bets” you can place (runs 4:08)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have a Super Bowl betting story, a Super Bowl “Coke vs Pepsi” story, and Super Bowl predictions, which even Art Lewis offered, too (runs 5:28)…..

Charlie: Patriots 31-24

Dave: Rams 28-24

Pat: Patriots 132-13

Art: Patriots 21-17 (roots for Pats because he wants Rams to win and his predictions usually go wrong)

Terry Henne: Ram 17-12

A “Cold Comparison” from the Wednesday Detroit Free Press and it’s proximity to Windsor, Canada

It was so cold in Chicago the train tracks were set on fire!

Here is the Weekend Events and Activities report (runs 6:52)…..

Good Luck with Your Prediction for a chance to win $50,000

Today Wraps Up Week Four of the Contest! So, You have One More Week to Go!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Chic “Le Freak“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Chic was Number One for 3 weeks, 40 years ago in 1979. The song was also number one for three weeks (not consecutively) at the end of 1978.

