      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 9, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 9, 2020 @ 5:24am
Stimulus Check: USA government check, payment

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Stimulus Checks

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

You Have the Chance to Win a “Christmas Platter” from Edible Arrangements in Saginaw and WSGW

Enter OnLine

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

This Would Be Something to Look Forward To in 2021!!!

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Jose Feliciano “Feliz Navidad“.   This is the 50th Anniversary of the song.   Jose has a special live stream concert planned on December 20 to celebrate.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
State Cites Nine Businesses, Including One in Midland, for COVID-19 Workplace Safety Violations
Vehicle Hits House in Tuscola County
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Names New Tournament Director
Dan Kildee Reappointed Chief Deputy Whip in Congress
Kildee, Peters Great Lakes Protection Legislation Passes US House
Sports News