WSGW Morning Team Show: December 9, 2020 (Wednesday)
Stimulus Check: USA government check, payment
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Stimulus Checks
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
You Have the Chance to Win a “Christmas Platter” from Edible Arrangements in Saginaw and WSGW
Enter OnLine
*****************************************************************
This Would Be Something to Look Forward To in 2021!!!
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************