      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 8, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:35am
Happy Tuesday inspiration wish on top view cup of coffee at blue wooden background.

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

A Christmas Tradition in Japan as Santa Swims with the Fishes

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

You Have the Chance to Win a “Christmas Platter” from Edible Arrangements in Saginaw and WSGW

Enter OnLine

*****************************************************************

This Would Be Something to Look Forward To in 2021!!!

*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
State Cites Nine Businesses, Including One in Midland, for COVID-19 Workplace Safety Violations
St. Louis Woman, Oklahoma Man Killed in Montcalm County Crash
Vehicle Hits House in Tuscola County
Covenant Healthcare Tops COVID-19 Patient Numbers in Michigan
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Names New Tournament Director
Sports News