WSGW Morning Team Show: December 7, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 7, 2021 @ 5:40am
USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, where oil still seeping up from the submerged ship that was sunk over 70 years ago.

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

We Remember with YOU, 80 Years Ago Today, December 7, 1941

Here is a Special Presentation to Remember December 7, 1941 (and December 8)

You hear the actual interruption of a football broadcast followed by several news bulletins and then excerpts from President Roosevelt “Date of Infamy” Address (runs 4:10)

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

All this Week, Monday – Friday, December 6 – 10

You are Invited to Help Brighten the Holiday season for Hospitalized Children

TONIGHT is the WSGW “Host” Night

Join WSGW and Our Alpha Media Family of Stations, along with Covenant Kids, Tim Hortons, and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

Here’s a Special “12 Deals of Christmas” RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

$15 Gift Certificate to Iron Grind Coffee House in Auburn for ONLY $7.50!

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

Why was there a cancellation of a Livestream Broadcast of the Americans’ Curling Match at the Olympic Qualification Event in the Netherlands???   Because…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Another online dictionary site announces it’s word of the year and we wonder if anyone has ever heard it or used it in 2021, or ever  (runs 4:14)…..

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

On the Loose in Kansas…..

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792



 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day):     Appropriate, we hope, for December 7, from the World War II era “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by Perry Como

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

