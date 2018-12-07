WSGW Morning Team Show: December 7, 2018

USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, where oil still seeping up from the submerged ship that was sunk over 70 years ago.

We remember Pearl Harbor today, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Picture is the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor

**************************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat “Remember Pearl Harbor”, and play a Christmas song for those serving today (runs 9:01)…

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, the Grand Prize Drawing for the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning. Marty from Northwoods in studio to draw the winning name (runs 11:06)…..

**************************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, it’s the Weekend and Activities (runs 9:04)…..

**************************************************************************

Here is the RocketGrab “12 Deals of Christmas” Launch for Today…..

**************************************************************************

FINAL DAY TO ENTER IS TODAY!!!!!

**************************************************************************