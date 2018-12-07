WSGW Morning Team Show: December 7, 2018

We remember Pearl Harbor today, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Picture is the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor
**************************************************************************
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat “Remember Pearl Harbor”, and play a Christmas song for those serving today (runs 9:01)…
**************************************************************************
After the 7:30 news, the Grand Prize Drawing for the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning. Marty from Northwoods in studio to draw the winning name (runs 11:06)…..
**************************************************************************
After the 8:30 news, it’s the Weekend and Activities (runs 9:04)…..
**************************************************************************
Here is the RocketGrab “12 Deals of Christmas” Launch for Today…..
$10 for 4 Passes to Saginaw Children’s Zoo! ($20 Value at 50% Off!)
**************************************************************************
FINAL DAY TO ENTER IS TODAY!!!!!
**************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Perry Como “I’ll Be Home for Christmas“. As World War II is in focus today, this is a song from that era that was loved and requested.
Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page